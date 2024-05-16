CIBC Lowers Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$290.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$304.00 to C$290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.92% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BYD. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$337.00 to C$308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$304.15.
Boyd Group Services Price Performance
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5265983 EPS for the current year.
Boyd Group Services Company Profile
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
