Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at CIBC

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by CIBC from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.42.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Shares of TSE:NXR.UN traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,375. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of C$499.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.46. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$6.08 and a 12-month high of C$9.19.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

