Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at CIBC

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by CIBC from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.42.
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
