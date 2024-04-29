Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 19,158 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.99 on Monday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

