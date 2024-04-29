Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 32,308 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 110.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,308 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 37.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 113,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.77%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -268.04%.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

