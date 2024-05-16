JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,098,500 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 8,588,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,497.5 days.

JD Health International Stock Performance

JDHIF remained flat at $3.65 during midday trading on Thursday. JD Health International has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $6.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13.

JD Health International Company Profile

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network. The company also provides online medical consultation, consumer healthcare, and health management services; hospital or doctor referral, health check-ups, genetic testing, and beauty care services; and intelligent healthcare solutions, as well as technical and advertising services.

