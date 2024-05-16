JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,098,500 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 8,588,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,497.5 days.
JD Health International Stock Performance
JDHIF remained flat at $3.65 during midday trading on Thursday. JD Health International has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $6.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13.
JD Health International Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JD Health International
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 5 Companies Leading the Charge With Robotic Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for JD Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.