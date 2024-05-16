Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Jeffrey Marraccini Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Marraccini sold 12,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $1,028,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,146.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Marraccini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Jeffrey Marraccini sold 23 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $1,940.74.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Jeffrey Marraccini sold 105 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $8,574.30.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Jeffrey Marraccini sold 5,778 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $479,805.12.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

ALTR stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,615. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,009.56, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.78. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $92.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in Altair Engineering by 1.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,430,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,070,844,000 after buying an additional 196,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,285 shares of the software’s stock worth $512,100,000 after purchasing an additional 182,840 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440,081 shares of the software’s stock worth $210,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 6.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,130,550 shares of the software’s stock valued at $132,570,000 after purchasing an additional 137,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,182,339 shares of the software’s stock valued at $99,494,000 after purchasing an additional 583,127 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

