Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

BSX stock opened at $73.17 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $74.39. The company has a market capitalization of $107.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,979 shares of company stock worth $3,418,529 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

