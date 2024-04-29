Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $333,000 Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 923.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter worth $148,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $30.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $328.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.04 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

