Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGF opened at $14.57 on Monday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

