HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DLR opened at $142.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.88.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.