Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $227,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 821 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,441,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $3,878,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 82,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,738,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total value of $15,505,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,067,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,245,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Workday Stock Down 1.2 %

WDAY stock opened at $251.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.49 and its 200 day moving average is $264.36. The firm has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.25 and a one year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.