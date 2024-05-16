Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $688,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.22. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

