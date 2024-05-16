Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 2,082 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $203,093,000 after buying an additional 185,355 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $94.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

