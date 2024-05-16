Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Teleflex by 332.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Teleflex by 305.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Teleflex by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $213.80 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.75.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

