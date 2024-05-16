Surge Energy Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SGY opened at C$6.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.21. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.89 and a 12-month high of C$9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$697.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.53). The business had revenue of C$168.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$179.30 million. Surge Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 0.8357488 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Senior Officer Jared Andrew Renton Ducs sold 12,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total value of C$99,869.70. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SGY shares. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.79.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

