Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) SVP Sells $2,873,010.00 in Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of STLD opened at $136.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $151.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Steel Dynamics

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.