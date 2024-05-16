Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 4.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 439,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,225,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ORIX by 6.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ORIX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ORIX during the third quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ORIX by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIX Price Performance

NYSE:IX opened at $109.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.87. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $83.56 and a 12 month high of $113.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day moving average is $99.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

