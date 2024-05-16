Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.07% of Lamb Weston worth $10,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 201,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $86.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.21. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.41 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.