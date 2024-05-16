Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,939 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 34.3% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $168.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $172.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.85.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

