Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:EBOX) Announces €0.01 Dividend

Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tritax Eurobox Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of EBOX stock opened at GBX 58.17 ($0.73) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £245.89 million, a P/E ratio of 236.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. Tritax Eurobox has a 12-month low of GBX 43.55 ($0.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 69.90 ($0.88).

About Tritax Eurobox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

