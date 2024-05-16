Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,587,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Watsco

In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $480.54 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.17 and a fifty-two week high of $488.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $432.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.12.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

