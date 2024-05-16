Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 83,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 15,397 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $100.83 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.92.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EMN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Chemical

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,787 shares of company stock valued at $11,105,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

