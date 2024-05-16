The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.95

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.95 ($0.09) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Sage Group Trading Down 8.2 %

The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 1,099.50 ($13.81) on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 821.20 ($10.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,285 ($16.14). The company has a market capitalization of £10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,377.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,209.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,161.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.18) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.22).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

