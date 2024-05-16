Eaton (ETN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eaton (NYSE: ETN) recently:

5/3/2024 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $240.00 to $280.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $290.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $279.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Eaton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $355.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $340.00.

4/8/2024 – Eaton had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $312.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $371.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $286.00.

4/2/2024 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

3/20/2024 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2024 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $320.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $338.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.75. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $167.19 and a 12-month high of $338.88.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Eaton

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,098,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,812,966,000 after purchasing an additional 259,615 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 36.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,009,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,412,000 after purchasing an additional 109,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,983,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,016,000 after buying an additional 195,809 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

