Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells $468,583.60 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total value of $468,583.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,510.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,524.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,299.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,204.55.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,257.14.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

