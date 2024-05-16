Boston Partners Has $11.13 Million Stock Position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Boston Partners cut its position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,694 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.46% of First Advantage worth $11,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 14.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Advantage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $117,882.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 688,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,078,589.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Price Performance

FA opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. First Advantage Co. has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. First Advantage had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $169.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FA has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FA

First Advantage Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.