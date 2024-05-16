Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Price Performance

TSE BRE opened at C$13.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.11. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a one year low of C$11.06 and a one year high of C$15.93. The firm has a market cap of C$124.28 million, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services alerts:

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.83 million during the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.