Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 74.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 44,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 18,784 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.2% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 69.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 111,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 46,032 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

