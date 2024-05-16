11,494 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Purchased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 687,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,505. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.34.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend
About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.