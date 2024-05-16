11,494 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Purchased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 687,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,505. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.34.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

