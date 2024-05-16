Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Earns Positive Rating from Susquehanna

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s previous close.

TTD has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.01.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $3.30 on Thursday, hitting $93.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,467,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,073. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $95.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 642,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,398 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after buying an additional 6,978,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,899,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,039,000 after purchasing an additional 517,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,861,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,593,000 after purchasing an additional 98,286 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

