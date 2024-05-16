Savvy Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $225.82. 395,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,355. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

