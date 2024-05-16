Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $133.21 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,876 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises 3.8% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned about 0.19% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $133,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 48.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 380,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,313,000 after purchasing an additional 123,347 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at $325,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,297 shares of company stock worth $1,247,577 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.51. 853,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.25. The company has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

