Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $720,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,110.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.21. 3,967,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,510,626. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

