Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.8 %

DIS stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,785,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,171,335. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

