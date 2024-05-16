Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.34. The company had a trading volume of 473,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,438. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

