Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

Insmed Stock Performance

INSM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 425,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,173. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.93. Insmed has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.10.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $280,748.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,231 shares of company stock worth $1,177,186 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter worth $267,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 962,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,113,000 after buying an additional 56,682 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth about $43,973,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

