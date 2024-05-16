Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $81.39 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,736 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 2.3% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned approximately 0.16% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $81,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 492,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,715,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 386,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,169,000 after buying an additional 496,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,196. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $204.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

