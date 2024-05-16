Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $56.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.54.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.69. 7,753,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,648,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.18, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $61.41.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at $26,687,242.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $107,765.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,001.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,067 shares of company stock worth $1,368,368 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $1,489,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,279,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,053,000 after purchasing an additional 583,220 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $133,701,000. Keenan Capital LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 848,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 35.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

