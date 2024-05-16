Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,124,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 545,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 69,365 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,742,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 220,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 22,820 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.26. 1,958,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,231,590. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $30.21.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

