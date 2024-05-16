Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $356,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.6% in the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.31.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,717,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,541,604. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.23. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $289.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

