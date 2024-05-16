Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $486,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 109,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,826. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.37.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
