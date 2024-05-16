Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $74.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,403. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

