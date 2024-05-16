Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,057 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 103,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 590,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,704,000 after purchasing an additional 35,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.12. 3,479,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,831. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average of $76.78.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.