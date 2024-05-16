17,115 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Bought by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 0.9% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 432.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.93. 643,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,138. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.60. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $53.16.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

