Stratis (STRAX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $70,273.86

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $70,273.86 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.99 or 0.04494136 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00052419 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00018517 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011080 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00012901 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars.

