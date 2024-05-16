Axie Infinity Trading Down 3% This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $7.18 or 0.00010984 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $43.66 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010266 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001408 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,390.62 or 0.99991708 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012107 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00088056 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,712,912 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 144,656,502.11072594 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.27897066 USD and is up 8.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 448 active market(s) with $46,657,824.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

