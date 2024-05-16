ERC20 (ERC20) Market Capitalization Achieves $86.56 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $86.56 million and $10,313.40 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 62.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010984 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001408 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,390.62 or 0.99991708 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012107 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01161222 USD and is down -76.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,553.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

