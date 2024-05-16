Tezos (XTZ) Price Reaches $0.92 on Major Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001404 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $901.63 million and $35.78 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000878 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000791 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000573 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,002,233,278 coins and its circulating supply is 981,666,643 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

