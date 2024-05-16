Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Trading Up 0.8%

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.69. 2,242,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 13,890,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

