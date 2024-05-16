Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.20 and last traded at $58.74. 2,441,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 10,237,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Shopify Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,613,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Shopify by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after buying an additional 10,340,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Shopify by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,642,265,000 after buying an additional 5,982,434 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Shopify by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after buying an additional 2,113,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

